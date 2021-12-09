Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 105.76 ($1.40) on Thursday. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 79.95 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £153.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27.
About Epwin Group
