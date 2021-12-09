Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 105.76 ($1.40) on Thursday. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 79.95 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £153.27 million and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

