Nithya B. Das Sells 25,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $610,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
OLO stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
