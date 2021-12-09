Nithya B. Das Sells 25,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $610,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OLO stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

