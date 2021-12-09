Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Insider Buys A$792,000.00 in Stock

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) insider Daniel Riley bought 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$792,000.00 ($557,746.48).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.46.

About Earlypay

Earlypay Ltd provides financial solutions SME businesses in Australia. The company operates through Invoice Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. It offers invoice factoring and discounting, and clean energy finance services, as well as business line of credit. The company also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term financing.

