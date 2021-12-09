Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Insider Buys A$792,000.00 in Stock

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) insider Daniel Riley bought 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$792,000.00 ($557,746.48).
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.46.
About Earlypay
