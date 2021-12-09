PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Acquires $498,821.60 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average is $261.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

