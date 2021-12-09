PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Acquires $498,821.60 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average is $261.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
