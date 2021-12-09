Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.29) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.12) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 777 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 657 ($8.71).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 490.80 ($6.51) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 310.54 ($4.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 455.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 924.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.