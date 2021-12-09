Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stake Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 665.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

