Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 315.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $794.39 million, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.86. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

