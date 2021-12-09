Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

