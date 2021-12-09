Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.