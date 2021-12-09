Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MP Materials by 182.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% in the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,554,000 after buying an additional 198,829 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.