Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 186.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 43.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

