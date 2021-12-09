Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $1,662,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 763,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.