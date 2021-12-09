Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

MC stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

