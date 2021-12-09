Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,095 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.