DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

