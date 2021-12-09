Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth $20,765,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 3.67. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

