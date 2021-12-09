ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $1,049,413.04 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 49,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $1,049,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

