Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MAG Silver (MAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) recently:
- 12/6/2021 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/17/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “
- 10/14/2021 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “
- 10/13/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.58 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.77 and a beta of 1.19.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.