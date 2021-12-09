Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MAG Silver (MAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) recently:

12/6/2021 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

10/14/2021 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

10/13/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.58 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.77 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 129.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 9.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MAG Silver by 143.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 407,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

