Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Bark & Co stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28. Bark & Co has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter worth $356,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

