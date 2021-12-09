Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 318 at Canaccord Genuity

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 318 ($4.22) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.04) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

LON:PFG opened at GBX 367 ($4.87) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £930.86 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 349.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 175.09 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.09).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

