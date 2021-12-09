Greatland Gold’s (GGP) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.79. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £546.28 million and a P/E ratio of -136.10.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

