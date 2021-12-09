Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $328.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

