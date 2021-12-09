Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

