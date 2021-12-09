Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
