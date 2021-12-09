Head-To-Head Survey: Entrée Resources (ERLFF) vs. The Competition

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Entrée Resources to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Entrée Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 799 3526 3803 110 2.39

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 69.20%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 65.03%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Entrée Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Risk & Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -15.51 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.35

Entrée Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Entrée Resources competitors beat Entrée Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

