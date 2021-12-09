Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $15.11 on Monday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.