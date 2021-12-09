Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $142.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $163.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.11.

ALLE stock opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.35.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in Allegion by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 90.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,015,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

