Brokerages Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post $69.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.16 million and the highest is $77.10 million. CarLotz reported sales of $37.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $244.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $252.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $470.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $536.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in CarLotz by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

