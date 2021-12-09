Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €10.81 ($12.14) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.38. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($17.37).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

