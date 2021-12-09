Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €10.81 ($12.14) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.38. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($17.37).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

