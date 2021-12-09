HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFG. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.01 ($105.63).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €76.36 ($85.80) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of €82.86 and a 200-day moving average of €83.49.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

