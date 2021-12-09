Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €130.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.25 ($144.10).

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock opened at €107.52 ($120.81) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €113.89. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.