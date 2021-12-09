Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €262.00 ($294.38).

Volkswagen stock opened at €184.34 ($207.12) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

