Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 12.7%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price was up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.52 and last traded at $113.52. Approximately 5,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,477,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

