IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 10.8%

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) shares shot up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.82. 43,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,083,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Sunday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other IonQ news, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

