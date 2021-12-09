Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. 3,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 987,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

