OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Shares Down 1.5%

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $36.10. Approximately 7,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,370,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 474.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

