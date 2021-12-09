eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Down 3.1%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 1,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 727,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.57 million, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of -0.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in eHealth by 70.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $9,096,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $11,757,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

