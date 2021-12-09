Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG opened at $214.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.80. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.