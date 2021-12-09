Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $63.33 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.