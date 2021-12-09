Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.02 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,700 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.23.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $170.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

