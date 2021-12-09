Reviewing OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ribbon Communications and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMNIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.46%. OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.51%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications 4.99% 24.37% 10.89% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ribbon Communications and OMNIQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $843.79 million 1.00 $88.59 million $0.25 22.72 OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.09 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats OMNIQ on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

