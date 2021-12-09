Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $1,068,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

