Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,813 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $387.41 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.