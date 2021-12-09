Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 41,137 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 43.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

