Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 42,159 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

