Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 6,357 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

