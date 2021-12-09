Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

