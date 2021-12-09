Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

