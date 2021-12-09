Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Talos Energy worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 115,062 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

TALO opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $890.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

