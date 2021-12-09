Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 95,358 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,358 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.84% of The Hackett Group worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCKT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 419,380 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $3,887,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 124.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 106,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 91,237 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,584 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

HCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.