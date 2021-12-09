Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after buying an additional 1,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 335.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,026,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 790,563 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 111.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 656,730 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 264.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 811,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 588,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after buying an additional 548,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

